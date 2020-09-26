https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/how-obama-secretly-tried-to-force-ginsburg-to-retire/
About The Author
Related Posts
Las Vegas turns ghost town where even strippers put up signs saying, ‘Sorry, we’re clothed’…
September 13, 2020
Pastor MacArthur uses loophole to hold service…
August 10, 2020
‘I think I manipulate the media better than anyone else on this phone call’…
September 25, 2020
Ted Wheeler welcomed collaboration with Communists (deep dive)…
September 2, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy