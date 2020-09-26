https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/joe-biden-ok-bidens-brain-freeze-labored-breathing-interview-msnbc-raises-questions-video/

Biden had a major brain freeze on Friday evening during his interview with MSNBC.

77-year-old Joe Biden could barely speak on Friday as he gave an interview from his basement.

MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle had to jump in and feed Biden his line because he could not recall a word.

WATCH:

WATCH: After Joe Biden’s brain freezes, MSNBC anchor has to feed him a line pic.twitter.com/pymKXjlqhf — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 26, 2020

Biden’s labored breathing raised eyebrows.

Joe Biden was breathing very heavily as he spoke about his ‘economic plan.’

This was difficult to watch.

Trump’s campaign asked, “Is Joe Biden ok?”

WATCH:

Is Joe Biden OK?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/2wDXIJCO81 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 26, 2020

This is elder abuse.

Earlier this week Biden could barely make it to the podium, was panting to regain his breath and could barely speak at an event at the US Constitutional Center.

What is causing this labored breathing?

Biden must be in really bad shape because he started off Saturday morning by calling a lid...AGAIN.

