For just pennies a day, you can save Lindsey Graham
Lindsey Graham is not liked by most Deplorables, but we can’t afford to lose his seat.
Lincoln Project mocks Lindsey with new ad…
Every single hour in South Carolina, Lindsey Graham is being violently out-fundraised.
But you can help stop the suffering. pic.twitter.com/9rDS5naJ4V
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 25, 2020
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on FOX just now: “My opponent will raise $100 million … I’m being killed financially. This money is ‘cuz hate my guts.” pic.twitter.com/hqMIqpdUoe
— The Recount (@therecount) September 24, 2020