https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/26/its-official-president-trump-nominates-amy-coney-barrett-for-the-supreme-court-libs-owned/

It’s no surprise: Judge Amy Coney Barrett has been on the shortlist of candidates for the Supreme Court for a while, and she and her family seemed to be up to something earlier today:

And here it is.

Cry harder, libs:

Yeah, sorry, no. They should vote tonight.

Good.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...