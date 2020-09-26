https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/26/its-official-president-trump-nominates-amy-coney-barrett-for-the-supreme-court-libs-owned/

It’s no surprise: Judge Amy Coney Barrett has been on the shortlist of candidates for the Supreme Court for a while, and she and her family seemed to be up to something earlier today:

NEW: Judge Amy Coney Barrett and her large family left their Indiana home this afternoon dressed up for a special occasion. Our @GaryGrumbach on the scene for us. Announcement at 5pm at WH for Supreme Court nomination. pic.twitter.com/A4yVNo7jgE — Kelly O’Donnell (@KellyO) September 26, 2020

Catholic mother driving her husband and seven children to the White House in a Honda minivan so she can be nominated to the Supreme Court is literally the coolest thing I’ve ever seen. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 26, 2020

And here it is.

“Today it is my honor to nominate one of our nation’s most brilliant and gifted legal minds to the Supreme Court. She is a woman of unparalleled achievement, towering intellect credential and unyielding loyalty to the Constitution. Judge Amy Coney Barrett.” pic.twitter.com/tgeXYFf0tz — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 26, 2020

BARRETT: “I love the United States, and I love the United States Constitution” pic.twitter.com/rKOnLEoak4 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 26, 2020

“I love the United States and I love the United States Constitution,” says Judge Barrett, before moving quickly to honor Justice Ginsburg. — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) September 26, 2020

Barrett is a mother of seven. Pres Trump says that if confirmed, she would be the first mother of school-age children ever to serve on the Supreme Court. At 48, should would also be the youngest member of the current Court. pic.twitter.com/aZWjs1rFvs — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) September 26, 2020

THIS IS THE MOMENT I’VE BEEN WAITING FOR. #AmyConeyBarrett — SFK (@stephenkruiser) September 26, 2020

AMY CONEY BARRETT — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 26, 2020

NOTORIOUS ACB!!!! — Guillermo del Boro (@evilbillslade) September 26, 2020

This is what America looks like. We should celebrate this family and not try to destroy this family of love, faith and passion. President @realDonaldTrump has nominated a conservative working mom of faith for the #SCOTUS! pic.twitter.com/MkR9dG0gVh — PARIS (@PARISDENNARD) September 26, 2020

Graham: As the Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, I’m very committed to ensuring that the nominee gets a challenging, fair, and respectful hearing. We move forward on this nomination knowing that the President has picked a highly qualified individual — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 26, 2020

Schumer: By nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, President Trump has once again put Americans’ healthcare in the crosshairs. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage, unabated by this Administration, healthcare was already the number one issue on the ballot — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 26, 2020

Schumer: President Trump has promised to nominate Supreme Court Justices who will “terminate” our health care law and decimate the health care system for American Indians and Alaska Natives. In Judge Barrett, President Trump has found the deciding vote. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 26, 2020

NEW: Joe Biden on nomination of Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court: “The Senate should not act on this vacancy until after the American people select their next president and the next Congress.” https://t.co/jNuy7DbN6q pic.twitter.com/ngvdofNL3i — ABC News (@ABC) September 26, 2020

Trump’s hand-picked successor to Justice Ginsburg’s seat makes it clear: they intend to destroy the Affordable Care Act & overturn Roe. This selection would move the court further right for a generation & harm millions of Americans. I strongly oppose Judge Barrett’s nomination. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 26, 2020

The statement from @JoeBiden on Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination is 100% about health care and the ACA. The key part: Barrett “has a written track record of disagreeing with the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision upholding the Affordable Care Act.” pic.twitter.com/lT9teOMwQs — Kevin Robillard (@Robillard) September 26, 2020

