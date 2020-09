https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/james-okeefe-exposes-new-hampshire-voter-fraud/

CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE — CITIZEN FREE PRESS IS THE NEW DRUDGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!

I’m posting this O’Keeefe video because of this NH story out today…

How many thousands of Democrats from Massachusetts and other progressive enclaves will vote in New Hampshire this year illegally, as NH allows same-day registration and voting in elections.

Yep, same day. Thousands did it in 2016.