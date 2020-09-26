https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/jill-biden-speaks-8-people-nebraska-feeble-joe-naps-basement-video/

Jill Biden hit the campaign trail on Saturday as her feeble husband napped in his Delaware basement.

Joe Biden called a lid Saturday morning after he was seen on MSNBC breathing heavily and struggling to speak.

Jill Biden sat next to Kamala Harris’s husband Doug Emhoff as she spoke to 8 people in Papillion, Nebraska.

According to KETV, Jill is visiting with Nebraska veterans and military families.

Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff walk toward the 8 people waiting for them.

Jill Biden on Friday afternoon spoke to a handful of supporters in Orono, Maine while Joe napped.

Joe Biden called a lid Saturday morning so once again his wife is out stumping on his behalf.

Today is Biden’s 10th lid before noon this month and the media is finally starting to get concerned.

