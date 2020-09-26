https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/jill-biden-speaks-handful-supporters-drive-rally-cedar-rapids-iowa-joe-hides-basement-video/

Creepy Biden face plastered on a car in Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Jill Biden headed over to Cedar Rapids, Iowa Saturday afternoon after speaking to a handful of people of Nebraska.

Feeble Joe is napping in his Delaware basement so Jill is out on the campaign trail stumping on his behalf.

Jill Biden and Kamala’s husband Doug Emhoff took center stage at a Biden-Harris ‘drive-in rally’ in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Saturday afternoon.

Neither Joe Biden or Kamala Harris were at the Biden-Harris drive-in rally….awkward.

WATCH:

Jill Biden doing the work her husband can’t.

WATCH:

