Creepy Biden face plastered on a car in Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Jill Biden headed over to Cedar Rapids, Iowa Saturday afternoon after speaking to a handful of people of Nebraska.

Feeble Joe is napping in his Delaware basement so Jill is out on the campaign trail stumping on his behalf.

Jill Biden and Kamala’s husband Doug Emhoff took center stage at a Biden-Harris ‘drive-in rally’ in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Saturday afternoon.

Neither Joe Biden or Kamala Harris were at the Biden-Harris drive-in rally….awkward.

WATCH:

🚨They’re baaaaack .. In Iowa! @DrBiden and @DouglasEmhoff take the stage in Cedar Rapids at a Biden Harris drive-in car park rally! pic.twitter.com/LUrd0rBALg — Michael LaRosa (@MichaelLaRosaDC) September 26, 2020

Jill Biden doing the work her husband can’t.

WATCH:

After witnessing the devastating damage caused by the derecho, and then helping clean up a park still covered in debris, @DrBiden and @DouglasEmhoff are now crushing a drive-in rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. *Reminder that Trump didn’t even leave the airport last time he was here. pic.twitter.com/SNJzWZn30Q — Charlie Goldensohn (@CGoldensohn) September 26, 2020

