https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/26/joe-scarborough-warns-dems-that-trump-people-are-all-over-the-place-and-biden-people-are-nowhere/

The polls have been turning against Joe Biden for the past few weeks (due to multiple factors), but his campaign is maintaining its “basement strategy.” Apparently it isn’t only Joe staying in the basement, and on MSNBC Joe Scarborough gave Democrats a warning:

Trending

There is definitely an incredible “energy gap” (as Byron York noted the other day).

Maybe Team Biden calling more lids will do the trick.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpJoe BidenJoe Scarborough

recent stories

Media

Joe Scarborough warns Dems that ‘Trump people are all over the place’ and ‘Biden people are nowhere’

Media

Megyn Kelly & Mollie Hemingway blast Joy Reid’s ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ rehash, Brit Hume shares quote that RIPs Dem narrative

General

Ibram X. Kendi on Amy Coney Barrett’s kids: White colonizers ‘adopted’ blacks and ‘civilized’ them to use as props

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...