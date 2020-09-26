https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/kate-brown-declares-proud-boys-emergency/

Oregon State Police to command police response as Proud Boys come to Portland

Oregon State Police and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office will command the law enforcement response this weekend in Portland to stem potential violence between the Proud Boys and left-wing counter-protesters planning simultaneous demonstrations in the city on Saturday, the governor announced.

The joint unified command, with Oregon State Police Supt. Travis Hampton and Sheriff Mike Reese at the helm for 48 hours this weekend under the governor’s emergency authority, will enable state, county and Portland officers to bypass Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s ban that restricted local officers from the use of tear gas.

Proud Boys hold press conference

