Posted by Kane on September 26, 2020 12:42 am

Prius drives through a protest in Hollywood, Marxists then chase the vehicle down, smash the windows with a skateboard while attempting to pull the driver out of the car. The driver then speeds away and is pulled over by LAPD and handcuffed. The driver was then released and not arrested.

See both videos here…

