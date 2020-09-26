https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/la-marxists-chase-down-and-attack-prius-driver-raw/
Did he refuse to raise the fist?pic.twitter.com/4y0smyWuUx
— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) September 25, 2020
Prius drives through a protest in Hollywood, Marxists then chase the vehicle down, smash the windows with a skateboard while attempting to pull the driver out of the car. The driver then speeds away and is pulled over by LAPD and handcuffed. The driver was then released and not arrested.
UPDATE: LAPD tells @RobertNBCLA live on @NBCLA that the Prius driver was DETAINED not arrested in this incident. pic.twitter.com/uNX7knDprS
— Kenny Holmes (@KHOLMESlive) September 25, 2020
JUST IN FROM @LAPDHQ ⬇️ https://t.co/M1PNSptYFM
— Kenny Holmes (@KHOLMESlive) September 25, 2020