https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/marxist-revolutionary-gets-pummeled-with-police-riot-shield/

CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE — CITIZEN FREE PRESS IS THE NEW DRUDGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!

Videos are from last night in Los Angeles, where police lost patience with the Marxist revolutionaries and started firing non-lethal weapons and making arrests. One anarchist gets his legs smashed with a riot shield.

See all the videos here…

Well there’s the attack pic.twitter.com/dcj83zu9dp — Border Photog #blm (@desertborder) September 26, 2020

LASD just made arrests of everyone in the truck that was leading the #breonnataylor protest #hollywoodprotest #LAProtests pic.twitter.com/LYjRiFWmBU — T (@waterspider__) September 26, 2020

Riot shield footage is the second video below…

Graphic footage from tonight. The video is shaky, but it appears to show a LASD deputy forcefully using a riot shield to subdue a protester. pic.twitter.com/wM6cJ33CyE — Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) September 26, 2020

. West Hollywood (continued) Sheriff’s chased protesters through residential neighborhoods firing pepper balls and other munitions, scatting the protesters into scattered groups. Several arrests were made however most protesters seemed to have left without being detained. — Brian Feinzimer (@bfeinzimer) September 26, 2020

Here is a description of events from the person who filmed the first video (they requested anonymity) pic.twitter.com/8UIBITyYtu — Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) September 26, 2020

See all the videos here…