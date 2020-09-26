https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/landmine-clearing-rat-given-gold-medal-lifesaving-bravery-devotion-duty/
(SKY NEWS) A landmine detection rat has been awarded a gold medal for showing “lifesaving bravery and devotion to duty”.
The giant African pouched rat, named Magawa, has discovered 39 landmines and 28 items of unexploded ordnance in Cambodia.
Magawa has cleared more than 141,000 square metres of land, an effort that has earned him a PDSA Gold Medal, which is known as the animal equivalent of the George Cross.