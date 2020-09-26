http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/DUzw459tHTE/

Left-wing pundits and activists expressed strong disagreement with President Trump’s announcement Saturday to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Author Ibram X. Kendi appeared to accuse Judge Barrett of being racist for adopting two children from Haiti:

Kendi claimed he was “challenging the idea that white parents of kids of color are inherently ‘not racist’”:

Chief Executive of the Young Women’s Trust Sophie Walker tweeted that “The only thing worse than seeing men plot to remove women’s rights and autonomy is seeing a woman step up to help them”:

Singer Bette Midler questioned whether President Trump researched Judge Barrett before making his decision:

Author John Pavlovitz appeared to accuse Judge Barrett of disgracing Catholicism by her association with President Trump:

Actor John Barrowman claimed if Judge Barrett was confirmed, she would be “a devastation to women’s rights, LGBTQ+ rights, human rights in general”:

In the Rose Garden on Saturday, President Trump introduced Barrett as “a woman of unparalleled achievement, towering intellect, sterling credentials, and unyielding loyalty to the Constitution,” according to Breitbart News.

Judge Barrett thanked him for the honor of serving on the court if she was confirmed by the Senate.

“I love the United States and I love the United States Constitution. I am truly humbled by the prospect of serving on the Supreme Court,” she commented.

The left fears Barrett will tilt the court in a conservative direction and attempt to overturn Roe v. Wade and Obamacare, the Breitbart News report said.

