ACB: “Benjamin, our youngest, is 5 & has special needs. That presents unique challenges for all of us, but I think all you need to know about Benjamin’s place in the family is… that the other children unreservedly identify him as their favorite sibling.”pic.twitter.com/NmGbY3M0nI — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) September 26, 2020

Before you read the story from Breitbart below, watch this twitter video of Amy Barrett before Congress introducing and talking about each of her 7 children.

Democrats Launch Smear Attacks on Amy Coney Barrett’s Adopted Children

Democrats began smearing Judge Amy Coney Barrett on Friday night before President Donald Trump even nominated her to become the next Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, which he is expected to do on Saturday afternoon.

Dana Houle, a Democrat activist who was once a chief of staff on Capitol Hill to a Democrat lawmaker, tweeted Friday night that he hopes Barrett is investigated over the children she and her husband adopted from Haiti. “I would love to know which adoption agency Amy Coney Barrett & her husband used to adopt the two children they brought here from Haiti,” Houle wrote.

