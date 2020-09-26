https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/legal-team-demands-details-wiped-mueller-team-phones/

The American Center for Law and Justice is asking the Justice Department to provide information regarding the wiping of data from more than two dozen government phones used by Robert Mueller’s special counsel team before they were handed over to the inspector general.

Just the News reported some of the phones were said to have been “mistakenly” wiped while others were “reassigned” prior to the inspector general’s review, according to docments already obtained by Judicial Watch.

Many cellular telephones have features that automatically remove data should the password to be entered too many times. That happened on numerous occasions, the documents show. A phone belonging to FBI lawyer Lisa Page had simply been “restored to factory settings.”

A phone used by Andrew Weissmann, the Mueller probe’s chief investigator, was among the phones wiped. Weissmann “entered [the phone’s] password too many times and wiped the phone,” a DOJ document said.

One agent accused his phone of wiping itself.

Now the ACLJ has filed an urgent Freedom of Information Act request seeking documents the attorneys signed when they received the phones.”

“We will find out whether this was intentional obstruction and destruction of evidence, if there was evidence of some other crime, or if the Mueller team was truly this inept at handling cell phones,” said the ACLJ’s Jordan Sekulow in a statement.

“If it was intentional, the entire team should be held accountable, all the way up the chain to Robert Mueller himself,” he said.

It sure “feels like they were hiding something,” Sekulow said. “Or more to the point, destroying evidence of something.

“The Deep State spied on innocent Americans. They attempted to discredit a U.S. president. They willfully and deceptively used an unverified and salacious dossier to justify it. They misled a court. They lied to the American people. And despite all that time, money, and skullduggery, their investigation still came up empty,” Sekulow said.

“Deep State operatives must be held accountable for their corruption, or else no campaign or candidate, or for that matter, no American, will ever be safe.”

Sekulow said the Mueller team’s lead prosecutor, Andrew Weissman, “essentially blamed his wiped phone on what we can only call ‘password amnesia,’ claiming he repeatedly entered the incorrect password too many times and the phone ultimately cleared itself.”

“Weissman is touted as a brilliant attorney and supposedly one of the top prosecutors on the Mueller team. After entering the wrong password say, two or three times tops, he didn’t think to stop and just reset his password?”

But he did it “more than once,” Sekulow pointed out.

“Another lawyer on the team, James Quarles, simply said his phone mysteriously ‘wiped itself.’ Just like that. Poof.”

He said it “borders on insulting that they expect the American people to believe this modern-day ‘dog ate our homework’ nonsense while they wink and nod to their Deep State comrades.”

“Their excuses may be a joke, but obstruction of justice is not a laughing matter. And that’s certainly what this smells like. Best case scenario, they’re all incompetent.”

The Mueller team investigated the now-debunked Democratic claims that the Trump campaign in 2016 colluded with Russia.

“The Left and the Deep State initiated this Russia investigation, and it yielded the result we expected: no collusion,” Sekulow said. “And now, with every thread that gets pulled, the whole thing unravels a little more, revealing a tangled mess. Maybe those phones would have been the biggest thread of all, the one that tears the whole thing apart and leaves them all exposed. Why else would an entire team ‘accidentally’ erase their phones, in some instances multiple times?”

