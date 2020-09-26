http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/v2XU4VPJ98A/let-the-games-begin.php

This afternoon President Trump announced his nomination of Judge Amy Barrett to the Supreme Court in a White House ceremony. Barrett spoke briefly and non-controversially. The confirmation battle is already underway; it has been since it became clear a few days ago that Barrett would be the nominee.

The Democrats can’t dispute Barrett’s qualifications, which are conceded by the liberal American Bar Association. Nor will they be able to attack her character, which has been attested to by everyone who knows her. But in truth, qualifications and character are irrelevant, as we saw with the Brett Kavanaugh nomination.

The Democrats object to Amy Barrett because she is not a left-winger dedicated to perpetuating the Court as a liberal super-legislature, which is the only sort of justice they want. That is why they object to her, but they hate her because she is a Christian. The extent of anti-Christian bigotry on the left is astonishing, given that until recent years the U.S. was widely described as a Christian country. No longer.

The confirmation process will be a fiasco, like Justice Kavanaugh’s. Everyone expects it, and the Democratic base demands it. I think at this point the public has pretty much caught on. Hard as Kavanaugh was to demonize with fraudulent allegations and testimony, Barrett will be even harder. But in the end, it doesn’t matter. President Trump either has the votes or he doesn’t, and as far as anyone can tell, he does. Everything that happens between now and the confirmation vote is entirely for show.

