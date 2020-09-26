http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/yHH2xG8yLF0/life-in-a-blue-city.php

In the video below, filmed in Hollywood, a Prius driver is stopped by a mob of Antifa/BLM criminals. They try to haul him out of his car, but he gets away. They pursue him in multiple vehicles, and a pickup cuts him off. Again the criminals try to assault him, and again he saves his life by driving away. The video ends with the victim being arrested and handcuffed by the police.

Steve Sailer headlines: “A Hollywood Prius Owner Is Now Thinking About Voting for Trump.” We are rapidly approaching the point where it is crazy to live in a blue city.

