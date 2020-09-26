https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/louisville-man-fired-several-shots-line-police-officers-injuring-two-charged-assault-wanton-endangerment/

On Wednesday night a Black Lives Matter protester attempted to assassinate Louisville Police Officers.

Two police officers were hit by gunfire by a Black Lives Matter thug.

The suspect was arrested.

And now there are video and photos of the shooter.

In this photo the shooter is standing up behind the man on the ground.

Michelle Malkin posted the video.

The cop shooter was hiding behind fellow BLM protesters when he fired at police.

Hi @reuters beclowned clowns – here’s slow-mo video of the alleged shooter whose shots “rang out” & struck at least 2 officers. REWRITE!https://t.co/TDc5CR0zl8 — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) September 24, 2020

On Thursday morning Louisville Police identified Larynzo Johnson as the shooter.

Then this happened.

26-year old Larynzo Johnson was only charged with assault and wanton endangerment. Local authorities charged Johnson with two counts of first-degree assault on a police officer, and fourteen counts of wanton endangerment for opening fire on a formation of Louisville police officers on Wednesday night.

Larynzo Johnson attempted to murder a string of police officers when he fired off 10 shots and he is only charged with assault and wanton endangerment?

Local authorities must want him back on the street.

