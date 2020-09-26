http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/p9YSz2uogf8/

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that the truth has to be in the middle between people on the right who say reverse racism is a worse problem and critical race theory’s argument that “racism is everything and everywhere.”

Maher said, “It seems like I live in a country where half the country sees that there’s no racism. I’ve made many jokes about the polling that always shows that about two-thirds of Republicans say reverse racism is a worse problem. That’s been a fodder of comedy here. And then — really, so they say racism is gone, and then there’s a big part now, I think, critical race theory they call it, where racism is everything and everywhere. Please tell me that we all agree the answer’s somewhere in the middle.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

