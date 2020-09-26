https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/26/man-child-dick-blumenthal-says-hell-refuse-to-treat-this-process-as-legitimate-will-not-meet-with-amy-coney-barrett/

Hey, we’re perfectly fine with every single Democrat stepping aside and making Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court as quick as possible. So we hope they all follow Sen. Richard Blumenthal’s lead and refuse to meet with Barrett. Blumenthal’s excuse is that he doesn’t want to lend any credibility to this illegitimate process. He must be going by the “RBG’s dying wish” clause of the Constitution.

I will refuse to treat this process as legitimate & will not meet with Judge Amy Coney Barrett. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) September 26, 2020

what is “illegitimate” about it? does the president not have the power to nominate? do you not have the power to give advice and consent? — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) September 26, 2020

It’s “illegitimate” in the same way the smears against Kavanaugh were “credible” and the nightly riots over the last four months are “mostly peaceful.” — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 26, 2020

Dick (How fitting!) Blumenthal, a US Senator, apparently is unaware of the process and procedure of replacing a Supreme Court justice. I propose anyone running for Congress be required to pass a basic civics & government class — CatahoulaInCalifornia 🇺🇸 (@LPFaught) September 26, 2020

Good, you are not worthy with a meet with ACB. — down and out (@weusedtocry) September 26, 2020

pic.twitter.com/gPnxx250yp — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 26, 2020

This reads like a two year old having a temper tantrum. — Crabby Shan (@DonTbanshan) September 26, 2020

Luckily the Constitution doesn’t give a damn whether or not you think the process is “legitimate”. It is. Cry harder Senator Stolen Valor. — Christian Heiens 🏛 (@ChristianHeiens) September 26, 2020

no one is buying this stuff anymore stop being such a thumb — matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) September 26, 2020

More legitimate than your time in Vietnam assclown. — Newsome’s Serf (@scotty_watti) September 26, 2020

I’m sure she’s crushed. — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) September 26, 2020

Take your ball and go home then. — Me (@Keefer1958) September 26, 2020

That will just speed up the process. Thanks. — Me (@Keefer1958) September 26, 2020

Dumbass. — RICO aka msm/dem/bureaucracy/and now judiciary (@NikitasDad) September 26, 2020

Yawn 🥱…. We knew that & we don’t care. — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) September 26, 2020

Not certain how many people actually care what you say or how you say it. You are a pathetic excuse for an adult male and should probably go home, get on your knees and pray to your God for guidance. — BK Logan (@brotherlogan) September 26, 2020

As my representative, I ask that you vote to confirm this highly qualified and impartial nominee. — Gregory Simones (@Greg_Simones) September 26, 2020

Thank you Harry Reid!! — Cory B. Mason (@Cory_B_Mason) September 26, 2020

This “illegitimate sham” has occurred 29 times in our nation’s history. I’d expect a senator to know this. — thebeadedlizard (@thebeadedlizard) September 26, 2020

Which clause in the Constitution makes this process “illegitimate”? The President appoints, the Senate advises/consents as it sees fit. — Chris McKeever (@TheRealMcKeever) September 26, 2020

The part that hurts his feelings. — Mercedes Ben (@nomemesplease) September 26, 2020

I really find it hard to believe that if the parties were switched in the same scenario that you would oppose this. — Scullery Maid (@kitchensinker) September 26, 2020

Oh please. RGB was confirmed 44 days before an election. — Velvette (@Vel13587170) September 26, 2020

Tell me one reason this is unconstitutional? — Lívia Mundim (@Livia_mundim) September 26, 2020

He’s voting no anyway, so who cares? For what it’s worth, here’s the rest of his temper tantrum:

I will oppose the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, as I would any nominee proposed as part of this illegitimate sham process, barely one month before an election as Americans are already casting their votes. Americans deserve a voice in this hugely consequential decision. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) September 26, 2020

Judge Barrett’s views would harm real lives—real people—in real ways, from children with pre-existing conditions to women who just want to be able to decide when & how to have a family. I’m fighting for them. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) September 26, 2020

Judge Barrett, like any Trump nominee, has already been vetted & screened to meet two tests: a commitment to striking down the Affordable Care Act & to overturning Roe v. Wade. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) September 26, 2020

Judge Barrett has criticized past decisions protecting access to health care, shown hostility to reproductive freedoms, & expressed a willingness to overturn settled Supreme Court precedent that does not align with her extreme views. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) September 26, 2020

If Judge Barrett’s views become law, hundreds of millions of Americans living w/pre-existing conditions would lose access to their health care. In the middle of a pandemic, rushing confirmation of an extreme jurist who will decimate health care is unconscionable. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) September 26, 2020

“An extreme jurist.” And this guy misses Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

