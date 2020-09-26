https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/massive-trump-crowd-chants-lock-president-trump-says-barack-obama-knew-coup-adds-text-messages-coming-video/

President Trump announced his third nominee for the US Supreme Court on Saturday.

The president nominated Amy Coney Barrett to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

President Trump then flew to Middleton, Pennsylvania for another monster rally with supporters.

During his speech President Trump mentioned the attempted deep state coup to take him out.

Trump told the crowd that Barack Obama knew all about the scam and the coup!

The crowd chanted, “Lock him up!”

President Trump: And by the way, Obama knew all about this scam. He knew all about this coup. He knew all about the spying on my campaign. He knew everything.

Trump crowd: “Lock him up! Lock him up!”

President Trump: We have him cold… All these text messages and from what I hear we have some real beauties coming out in the coming days.

Via M3THODS:

POTUS says more text messages are coming out over the next few days… pic.twitter.com/Iaf7foarE4 — M3thods (@M2Madness) September 27, 2020

