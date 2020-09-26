https://justthenews.com/accountability/russia-and-ukraine-scandals/meadows-says-varying-degrees-confidence-fbi-chief-wray?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The White House chief of staff said Sunday there are “varying degrees of confidence” in FBI Director Christopher Wray among the Cabinet, and President Trump could replace the director if he loses trust.

“Certainly, he’s still there. The minute that the president loses confidence in any of his Cabinet members — they serve at his pleasure — he will certainly look at replacing them,” Mark Meadows said of Wray.

Meadows, who criticized Wray last week over comments the FBI director made about voter fraud, told CBS Face the Nation that Cabinet officials are split on Wray’s performance. He cited reports that last week officials found discarded military ballots supporting Trump and compared that to Wray’s comments he does not believe voter fraud is widespread.

“To suggest that there is a process that is full of integrity is trying to make a verdict before you’ve actually heard the case. That’s my problem with Director Wray, they need to investigate it and make sure that the voting populace, make sure their vote counts and no one else’s does,” Meadows said.

“As we look at this, we want to make sure he’s doing his job. There’s different degrees of confidence in different Cabinet members,” he added.

