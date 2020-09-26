https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/26/megyn-kelly-mollie-hemingway-blast-joy-reids-handmaids-tale-rehash-brit-hume-shares-quote-that-rips-dem-narrative/

President Trump will announce his Supreme Court nominee this afternoon, and that person is expected to be Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

MSNBC’s Joy Reid has provided a preview of how the Left will suspend reality in favor of insane talking points:

Mollie Hemingway and Megyn Kelly were among the many slamming that latest show of shamelessness:

Media prepare for their major role in the Democratic Party of attempting to destroy nominee, her life, her family, with vengeance. Not even pretending otherwise for a moment. https://t.co/TAsIFXcc5J — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 26, 2020

So we’re all ok with open, bigoted attacks on Catholics now? Just trying to keep up. https://t.co/9NCX6kmL4o — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) September 26, 2020

And as Brit Hume pointed out, even Vox has poured cold water on the Left’s preferred narrative:

Quote: “To be absolutely clear: People of Praise is not an inspiration for The Handmaid’s Tale, and the group does not practice sexual slavery or any of the other dystopian practices Atwood wrote about in her novel.” https://t.co/5baTfrSIcU — Brit Hume (@brithume) September 26, 2020

“When you’ve lost Vox…”

Not that we expect reality to cause the Left to behave any other way.

