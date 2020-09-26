https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/26/mollie-hemingway-others-reality-nuke-chris-hayes-attempt-to-say-conservatives-have-a-viscerally-felt-sense-of-persecution-while-seizing-scotus-seat/

Later this afternoon, President Trump will announce his pick to fill the vacant Supreme Court seat, and many outlets are reporting Judge Amy Coney Barrett will be nominated.

The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway knows what’s in store from the Democrats:

The courage it takes someone to accept a Supreme Court nomination from President Trump, knowing what the media and other partisans will do in an attempt to destroy you, your life, your family … is just staggering to contemplate. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 26, 2020

But MSNBC’s Chris Hayes apparently didn’t watch the Dem circus during the Kavanaugh hearings, and fired back this way:

The key to conservatism is a combination of power with a viscerally felt sense of persecution. It’s the engine of the whole thing. It’s why Trump is a perfect avatar. We will hear *endlessly* about how persecuted conservatives are as they seize a 6-3 majority on the court. https://t.co/PbbQI6QDc1 — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 26, 2020

Hemingway isn’t having any of that:

It is not just that the media and other people on the left did what they did to try to destroy Kavanaugh’s life, family, and reputation, it’s also that they refuse any accountability for it and claim you’re imagining it happened. https://t.co/lU1Y2w5P4K — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 26, 2020

Progressive self-awareness is difficult to come by:

You ran stories about a literal choir boy being the ring leader in a high school gang rape. https://t.co/3mnshl4T7o — American Journalists Publish Chinese Propaganda (@JohnEkdahl) September 26, 2020

Gaslighting on top of other gaslighting. — Becca H (@LadyOnTheRight1) September 26, 2020

Gaslighting overload! And “seize”?

Also, “seize,” as in confirm through the proper constitutional process. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) September 26, 2020

“Seize”: otherwise and heretofore known as “constitutionally appoint and confirm.” Quit being so hysterical. https://t.co/ALcemQeUHV — Ryan P. Williams (@RpwWilliams) September 26, 2020

Sadly we’re just now seeing the tip of the “hysteria” iceberg… again.

Heh.. 1) let’s just trash Kavanaugh’s family & his life 2) oops, our bad 3) let’s move on to the next target

You are despicable. — Colorado RedTraci (@goptraci) September 26, 2020

Ok, let’s see how you feel about being called a gang rapist by half of America. https://t.co/xAqBUNh9dw — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) September 26, 2020

When Republicans do what the Constitution allows them to do, they are “seizing” things. — James M. Cain (@dmcparson) September 26, 2020

Wrong, numbnuts. The key to conservatism is conservation of the U.S. Constitution’s principles as written.https://t.co/SOgp2KObV3 — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) September 26, 2020

Projection is a hell of a drug https://t.co/sUV7n8UhLQ — Collateral Damage (@katearthsis) September 26, 2020

The key to liberalism is otherizing opponents & never directly addressing issues. Change the terms of debate/discussion by hopping from topic to topic without directly responding, referring in the 3rd person. When do you think Chris last spoke with a conservative in real life? https://t.co/arcRoBSAdi — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) September 26, 2020

The left cannot accurately describe the right. Universal truth. https://t.co/eVlyidDCSJ — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) September 26, 2020

If progressives like Hayes want to know why they’re not more successful politically, they should at least consider the fact that they refuse to allow themselves to honestly assess their opponents.

