Americans favor confirming the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett as Supreme Court justice by a margin of 37% to 30%, with one-third undecided, according to a new Just the News Daily Poll with Scott Rasmussen.

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on Sept. 26 shortly after President Trump announced Barrett, a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit, as his third nominee to the high court. All responses were collected within two hours.

“It’s important to remember that 46% of voters had either never heard of Barrett or didn’t know enough to have an opinion of her,” Rasmussen said.

The overall results show: 21% strongly favor confirming the nomination, 16% somewhat favor, 9% somewhat oppose, 21% strongly oppose, and 33% are not sure.

“These results are especially interesting in light of the questions some have about the nomination process,” Rasmussuen said. “While polls show that many voters would have preferred waiting on the nomination until after the election, there is a generally positive reaction to the nominee herself.”

Certain quotas were applied to the overall sample and lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc.

