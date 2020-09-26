https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/insanity-crazy-insane-jane-elliott-anti-us-activist-used-push-racist-anti-white-garbage-children/

On Thursday we reported how young conservative and Trump supporter, C. J. Pearson, was mandated to endure a lecture by a crazy lady at the University of Alabama.

The lecture was unbelievable and pure insanity!

And this is a major southern university!!

Pearson shared the following:

I just listened to a mandatory lecture – sponsored by my University’s Student Government Association – in which the speaker, Jane Elliott, compared America to Nazi Germany, the President to Hitler, and called

We thought this whole scene was a disgrace from a great university!

Here’s one clip, with her most mild commentary of the night. How such a one-sided presentation could be sponsored by a public university baffles me. pic.twitter.com/yptePzHMfI — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) September 24, 2020

We’ve found what appears to be another video from this same wild, vile, racist and crazy activist Jane Elliott:

Any white person who was born and raised in the United States of America, if you aren’t a racist, you’re a miracle. Either that or you decided to educate yourself. Because education in this country is about: white is right, brown is ok, black has gotta stand back, yellow’s mellow…

American universities should be defunded as long as they promote this racist and insane garbage by anti-American Marxists!

