A new political ad shows Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg supporting full-term presidential power during an election year to support a vote on her potential successor.

“The president is elected for four years not three years, so the power he has in year three continues into year four,” Ginsburg said in September 2016.

Advocacy group 45Committee put that comment in an ad to say the Senate should vote on President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court vacancy left by Ginsburg’s death.

“How do you respect Ruth Bader Ginsburg?” the ad asks. “Remember her wise words on Supreme Court nominees in an election year.”

The ad also shows video of Barack Obama and failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arguing that the Senate should vote on any nominee the president puts up. In 2016, Democrats expressed outrage when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) blocked a vote on confirming Merrick Garland, Obama’s nominee to replace the late justice Antonin Scalia.

Top Democrats have demanded that Trump and Senate Republicans delay installing a new justice until after the election, arguing that McConnell set a precedent to do so in 2016. But Trump said he will announce a nominee Saturday, and a majority of Republicans have said they favor voting before the election.

