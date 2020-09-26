https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/518426-new-york-reports-1000-daily-new-covid-19-cases-for-first-time-since-june

More than 1,000 people tested positive for the coronavirus in New York on Friday, marking the first time since early June the state has seen a daily number of cases rise above that mark.

Gov. Andrew CuomoAndrew CuomoOvernight Health Care: Trump signs largely symbolic pre-existing conditions order amid lawsuit | White House puts off action on surprise medical bills | Rising coronavirus cases spark fears of harsh winter NY health officials to review any vaccine approved by Trump Americans splurging on Halloween candy MORE (D) announced Saturday that of 99,953 tests reported the previous day, 1,005 were positive, a positivity rate of about 1 percent. Four people died Friday, and 527 people in total are hospitalized.

Today’s update on the numbers: Of the 99,953 tests reported yesterday, 1,005 were positive (1.00% of total). Total hospitalizations are at 527. Sadly, there were 4 COVID fatalities yesterday. pic.twitter.com/9No72rdoAR — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 26, 2020

The number of daily positive results has ticked up in the Empire State in recent weeks, a trend that could be tied to the rise in business and school reopenings. The number of new cases stalled in the mid-to-high-500s in early September but have hit the 800 and 900-range in recent weeks, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

Students in public elementary, middle and high schools are set to return to in-person classes next week.

The uptick in positive cases also comes ahead of flu season, when health experts fear the spread of the coronavirus could be exacerbated.

“New Yorkers should continue the basic behaviors in the fight against COVID-19, wearing masks, socially distancing and washing hands, as we move into the fall and flu season,” Cuomo said on his website.

Officials were quick to note that while the state has ramped up testing, the positivity rate has remained relatively flat. On June 5, the last day with more than 1,000 new daily cases, 78,000 people were tested, compared with nearly 100,000 people Friday.

“Yes, NY recorded 1,005 new cases yesterday. However, this was out of 100k tests. In June, the last time NYS recorded 1,000 new cases, NYS was avg. 60k tests/day. Positivity remains flat – under 2% since June 3, 1.1% or below since July 22, 1.0% or below since Aug 4,” tweeted Gareth Rhodes, who is on the governor’s COVID-19 task force.

Yes, NY recorded 1,005 new cases yesterday. However, this was out of 100k tests. In June, the last time NYS recorded 1,000 new cases, NYS was avg. 60k tests/day. Positivity remains flat – under 2% since June 3, 1.1% or below since July 22, 1.0% or below since Aug 4. https://t.co/TOJvVK4c6k — Gareth Rhodes (@GarethRhodes) September 26, 2020

Still, New York is faring notably better in grappling with the pandemic within its borders than a number of other states that have seen more significant recent spikes in positive tests. The Empire State was hit hard early on in the pandemic, often topping 9,000 positive tests a day in April, but it has since worked to get its transmission rate to one of the lowest in the country.

