This didn’t get much attention but it does display what Joe Biden thinks of black people.

During a recent unscripted presser Joe Biden told the audience the reason he was able to stay sequestered at home during the pandemic was because black women stocked the grocery shelves.

Wow!

Omg this is GOLD!!! “OH HELL NO” 😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/xnTNIQ4Z6f — Infidel Angela🇺🇸 (@InfidelAngela) September 26, 2020

Here is a longer video from his September 16 unscripted presser.

This is insane.

And, of course, the fake news media ignores this!

[embedded content]

