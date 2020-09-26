https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/oh-no-joe-biden-says-stay-home-pandemic-black-women-stacked-grocery-shelves-wth-video/

This didn’t get much attention but it does display what Joe Biden thinks of black people.
During a recent unscripted presser Joe Biden told the audience the reason he was able to stay sequestered at home during the pandemic was because black women stocked the grocery shelves.

Wow!

TRENDING: BREAKING: Multiple Injuries After Car Plows Through Crowd of Trump Supporters in Yorba Linda, California (VIDEO)

Here is a longer video from his September 16 unscripted presser.

This is insane.
And, of course, the fake news media ignores this!

[embedded content]

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...