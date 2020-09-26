https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/518462-one-dead-several-wounded-after-shooting-at-biker-event-in-iowa

At least one person is dead and several are wounded after a shooting broke out at a gathering of over 100 people from motorcycle clubs in Waterloo, Iowa, on Saturday.

Police in Waterloo said they responded to a “shots fired report” at about 3:17 a.m Saturday morning at a site where the bikers were gathered.

Waterloo Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald said at a press conference Saturday that police found close to a dozen people who had been injured or shot in what appeared to be “some kind of confrontation” at the location that escalated into a shooting.

Eight people suffered gunshot wounds. One of the wounded has died and another is in critical condition.

Four other people were wounded by debris and glass as they fled the scene.

Fitzgerald added that the gathering was not authorized and investigators are trying to determine who leased the building.

No arrests have been made in relation to the shooting, though three people were arrested on charges of disorderly conduct outside a hospital where three of the victims were being treated, the Associated Press reported.

