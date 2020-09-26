https://redstate.com/alexparker/2020/09/26/shawn-marshall-myers-maryland-failure-comply-coronavirus-parties-year-prison/
About The Author
Related Posts
Texas Senate 2020: MJ Hegar challenges John Cornyn
April 23, 2019
NowThis Cheers On ‘Cowboy’ Protester Arrested For Extensively Abusing Horse ‘Til It Dies’
September 25, 2020
Ethics Committee still reviewing Schweikert allegations, releases initial OCE referral
April 17, 2019
Killing The Redskins Ended My Love For The NFL
August 3, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy