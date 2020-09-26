https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/phyllis-schlafly-on-the-matt-drudge-show/

Kane, Phyllis Schlafly discussed RBG’s judicial record several years ago before she died. If you can find it its very informative, just a FYI. Mike Savage was discussing it on his radio podcast earlier this week. RBG did great damage to this country, she was horrendous. She was no hero like the msm is making her out to be…..

On the other hand, Ms Schlafly was a conservative hero and American patriot. She is sorely missed, wish we had her today. One of the very best, and a great American.

