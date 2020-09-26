https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/portland-police-confiscate-van-load-shields-weapons-antifa-terrorists-street-fight-action-proud-boys-rally-video/

On Wednesday night antifa-BLM mob set off the Mother-of-All-Molotov Bombs in downtown Portland.

BLM-Antifa has been rioting in Portland for over 100 straight days.

The radical left has destroyed downtown Portland and what is not destroyed is boarded up.

This happens while clown show Mayor Ted Wheeler looks the other way.

But while Wheeler gives the BLM mob a pass he will not stand for “alt-right groups” protesting in his city.

TRENDING: HERE SHE COMES! Judge Amy Coney Barrett Seen Leaving Her House with Her Seven Kids and Husband! — Announcement at 5 PM ET

The Proud Boys are planning to hold a rally in Portland this weekend.

Mayor Wheeler says, “Violence has no home in Portland.”

What a joke!

The Proud Boys are a racially diverse men’s club that promotes Western Civilization and opposes leftist political violence.

On Saturday they planned a rally in Portland, Oregon.

Crazy Mayor Wheeler said, “Violence has no home in Portland.”

Here is a video from the current Proud Boys rally in Portland.

Speaker at The Proud Boys rally in Portland: “I’m not an African American, I am an American.” pic.twitter.com/TFPgnIgNAy — Richie🎥McG🍿 (@RichieMcGinniss) September 26, 2020

But at the same time, across town the Portland Police confiscated a van load of shields and weapons from Antifa terrorists to attack the Proud Boys group.

The mainstream media will NEVER show you this.

Portland Police just confiscated a van full of shields from the antifascists because they could be used as weapons… Meanwhile the fascists are rolling around like this… Posted by Patrick Lindsey on Saturday, September 26, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

