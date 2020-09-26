https://nypost.com/2020/09/25/trump-to-designate-kkk-antifa-as-terrorist-groups-in-black-empowerment-plan/

President Trump unveiled an economic empowerment plan for black Americans in Atlanta on Friday that will designate both Antifa and the Ku Klux Klan as terrorist organizations.

The “Platinum Plan” details Trump’s vision for a potential second term, including increasing access to capital to black businesses by almost $500 billion, which will create 3 million new jobs for the black community, and creating 50,000 new black-owned businesses, the document said.

It comes as the Trump campaign tries to boost support among black voters, touting their criminal justice reforms and record low African American unemployment before the pandemic.

“In 39 days, we’re going to win four more years in the White House, and we will do it with a record number of votes from the black community,” Trump told a crowd of supporters in Georgia.

“Our movement is welcoming millions of black Americans back to the Republican Party, the party of Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln,” he continued.

“Today I want to share what you have to gain from voting Republican on Nov. 3.”

Under the four pillars of “opportunity,” “security,” “prosperity” and “fairness,” the Trump campaign vowed to make symbolic gestures, including designating Juneteenth as a national holiday and making lynching a hate crime.

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event at the Cobb Galleria Centre in Atlanta.AP

The president will also label both the Ku Klux Klan and Antifa as terrorist organizations, something he has promised to do since 2019, presumably through executive action.

But the Platinum Plan also includes initiatives to foster more prosperous African American communities by increasing home ownership, improving access to broadband, developing easier pathways to credit and introducing school choice.

The Trump campaign has made aggressive steps to court black voters, increasing federal funding for historically black colleges and signing into law the First Step Act which gave judges more discretion in sentencing drug offenders.

The Platinum Plan promises to follow up with more reforms, calling it the “Second Step Act.”

“We will create a national clemency project to right wrongful prosecutions and to pardon individuals who have reformed their life,” he said, before praising Alice Johnson, the woman convicted on drug charges who he freed from prison and pardoned under lobbying from Kim Kardashian West.

In his speech, Trump touted his achievements in his first term, including historic low unemployment for black Americans, high employment for young black Americans, and the largest increase in home ownership, to cheers of “Thank you.”

Critics of the president have noted that while unemployment was at a record low before the pandemic, job losses during COVID-19 disproportionately affected black workers.

In 2016, Trump won 8 percent of the black vote, compared to Hillary Clinton’s 88 percent, according to data from Cornell’s Roper Center for Public Opinion Research.

Recent research from Gallup suggests Trump’s support may increase by several percentage points in 2020, but noted that Joe Biden is viewed less favorably than Barack Obama among black voters.

The commander in chief frequently calls himself a much better candidate for African Americans, and has accused opponent Joe Biden of taking the black vote for granted.

“For decades, Democratic politicians like Joe Biden have taken black voters for granted,” Trump said on Friday.

“They made you big promises before every election and then the moment they got to Washington, they abandoned you and they sold you out,” he added.

Sweeping victories in Southern states from black Democratic voters vaulted Biden to the top of the party’s grueling primary earlier this year, but he has since been undone by a string of missteps.

In May, Biden ignited a political firestorm when he said on a radio show that any African Americans considering voting for Trump “ain’t black.”

The crime bills he introduced as a Delaware senator in the 1980s and 90s have also come into intense scrutiny for creating racial disparities in sentencing and jail terms.

