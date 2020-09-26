https://thepostmillennial.com/trump-says-were-going-to-win-as-long-as-there-is-no-mischief

During his Friday rally in Newport News, Virginia, U.S. President Donald Trump told the crowd that he has confidence that a fair presidential election will result in his victory, saying “We can’t let them cheat.”

“We’re going to win. We’re not going to lose this except if they cheat that’s the way I look at it,” said Trump. “We can’t let them cheat. We can’t let them, it’s too much. Our country is at stake and it’s true. Our country is at stake. Because these people will destroy our country.”

“We can’t let this happen and this is a scam and they know it, the media knows it but the media doesn’t want to cover it,” he continued. “They know exactly what’s going to happen, and so do I, but the Democrats know better than all of us what’s going to happen.”

“The only way we’re going to lose is if there’s mischief. Mischief, and it will have to be on a big scale so be careful,” said Trump.

As concerns mount around America about the security of mail-in voting practices, ballots across the country are already being reported as rejected and uncounted. In July, The Associated Press reported that 100,000 California mail-in presidential primary ballots were rejected, resulting in 1.5 percent of mail-in ballots being returned.

Reports of uncounted mail-in primary ballots are mounting across the country including in swing states like Florida and Ohio. Mistakes are attributed to everything from late mail delivery, to failing signature analysis requirements.

in one case leading to the resignation of a Massachusetts Town Clerk who referred to the fact that roughly 3000 mail-in votes went uncounted as a result of “oversights” on her part. She assured the community that the situation was “not intentional” and that she has never “conspired to deprive any voter of their ability to cast a ballot and have that ballot counted as part of an election.”

Just this week, trays of mail, including absentee ballots were found in a ditch in Wisconsin.

But earlier this month, both Facebook and Twitter flagged messages from Trump about mail-in ballot concerns as potentially misleading.

“NORTH CAROLINA: To make sure your Ballot COUNTS, sign & send it in EARLY,” read the President’s post. “When Polls open, go to your Polling Place to see if it was COUNTED. IF NOT, VOTE! Your signed Ballot will not count because your vote has been posted. Don’t let them illegally take your vote away from you!”

Facebook added a note to the post insisting that “Voting by mail has a long history of trustworthiness in the U.S. and the same is predicted this year.” Twitter flagged it as being a threat to “civic and election integrity.”

