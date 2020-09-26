https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/putin-russia-u-s-make-deal-stop-meddling-others-elections/

(BUSINESS INSIDER) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday called for a truce between the United States and Russia, asking for both countries to agree not to meddle in this year’s elections.

In a statement, Putin wrote that he proposes “to exchange, in a mutually acceptable format, guarantees of non-intervention into internal affairs of each other, including into electoral processes, inter alia, by means of the ICTs and high-tech methods.”

The suggestion is part of a “comprehensive program” meant to enhance and strengthen the relationship between the two countries, according to the statement.

