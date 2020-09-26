https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/26/rage-over-reason-jonathan-turley-thread-obliterates-bill-mahers-raving-assault-against-judge-amy-coney-barrett/

This afternoon President Trump will announce his nominee to fill the vacant seat on the Supreme Court, and multiple outlets have reported that Judge Amy Coney Barrett will be that person.

Right on cue, the Left came out hurling hate daggers, and Bill Maher joined in as well:

Bill Maher accuses Trump SCOTUS pick Amy Coney Barrett of being a “speaking in tongues” Catholic https://t.co/9pItrBxV08 — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) September 26, 2020

Bill Maher on Amy Coney Barrett: “She doesn’t believe in condoms, which she has in common with Trump, because he doesn’t either. We learned that from Stormy Daniels.” https://t.co/fwGpenzx99 — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) September 26, 2020

Bill Maher: “Amy Coney Barrett is a f**king nut.” — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 26, 2020

Maher can have occasional displays of sanity and reason, but this obviously wasn’t one such example.

Law professor Jonathan Turley had a thread that addressed Maher’s rant:

Last night, Bill Maher came unglued with a attack on Judge Barrett, objecting that she is “really, really Catholic — like speaking in tongues.” The raving assault (which even bizarrely tied in Stormy Daniels) shows the triumph of rage over reason. https://t.co/QtCUTl7lBp — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 26, 2020

……when Ginsburg (a devout Jew) was nominated Feinstein did not object that “The dogma lives loudly in you” and commentators like Maher did not portray her as a barking religious fanatic or question whether she approves of condoms… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 26, 2020

……Imagine if a conservative commentator responded to President Obama’s nomination of Kagan or Sotomayor by referring to sex with a stripper or referring to Kagan a “really, really Jewish.” To paraphrase Sen. Feinstein, “[Prejudice] lives loudly in you.” — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 26, 2020

‘Nuff said.

Must read piece about the Left’s insidious religious intolerance. The target this time: Judge Barrett. https://t.co/ZYqOCz4geR — Donna Martinez (@freemktmartinez) September 26, 2020

