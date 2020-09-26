https://davidharrisjr.com/steven/report-john-brennan-edited-out-intel-suggesting-russia-wanted-hillary-clinton-to-win/

Investigative reporter, Paul Sperry of Real Clear Investigations says that John Brennan edited out some intelligence reports. But just the ones that claimed that Vladimir Putin wanted Hillary to win in 2016. Now, why do you suppose he would do that? I mean besides wanting to frame Donald Trump.

Sperry wrote:

Former CIA Director John Brennan personally edited a crucial section of the intelligence report on Russian interference in the 2016 election. And assigned a political ally to take a lead role in writing it after career analysts disputed Brennan’s take. That Russian leader Vladimir Putin intervened in the 2016 election to help Donald Trump clinch the White House. That according to two senior U.S. intelligence officials who have seen classified materials. It detailed Brennan’s role in drafting the document. The Obama administration publicly released a declassified version of the report. It was known as the “Intelligence Community Assessment on Russian Activities and Intentions in Recent Elections (ICA).” — Just two weeks before Trump took office, casting a cloud of suspicion over his presidency. The two officials said Brennan, who openly supported Clinton during the campaign, excluded conflicting evidence about Putin’s motives from the report, despite objections from some intelligence analysts who argued Putin counted on Clinton winning the election and viewed Trump as a “wild card.”

Sperry noted that John Durham is using the ICA report during his investigation into how the investigation into Trump started. Durham was selected by AG Bill Barr as a special prosecutor. It is believed that his investigation is finally winding down. Criminal charges could be brought against the bad actors in the Obama/Biden administration.

There are documents detailing what the House Intelligence Committee discovered in their investigation, but Adam Schiff has it hidden away. Hopefully, it will be unlocked on Jan 3rd when Republicans retake the House. Schiff has been a very dishonest player after the fact. He hid transcripts from witnesses that would have exonerated the president of collusion.

Read Sperry’s report here.

Breitbart noted in 2017:

“[T]he Russians may just as well have preferred Hillary Clinton, who had given Russia everything it wanted while serving as President Barack Obama’s Secretary of State — from the ill-fated “reset,” to a surrender of U.S. missile defenses in Eastern Europe, to the sale of 20% of America’s uranium reserves to a Russian company closely tied to the Russian state.”

John Durham has already interviewed John Brennan but the results of that questioning has yet to be released. Some people, myself included, think that Durham may stall his report until after the election. If he does, he will receive free membership into the Deep State. He says he should not interfere in the election but that did not bother Democrats in 2018.

If Brennan did edit out the material he is accused of, he should be prosecuted. Also, anyone who helped him. This was a frame up. This was also hidden from the FISA Court. That would be a violation that would earn him up to 5 years in prison.

It makes sense that Putin would want Hillary to be elected. He could negotiate anything with her just by using his wallet. Why buy milk when you already own the cow. The Clinton Foundation took in $145 million dollars after the sale of Uranium One to the Russians. Hillary losing must have saddened Putin. She would have been much easier for him to deal with.

The Chinese would agree with that too. That’s why they are rooting for Joe Biden. They already own him and his family. They have already found out they can’t buy Trump. Do you believe Sleepy Joe will be hard on Russia? If you do, I have a bridge for sale. It’s old but sturdy. The Democrats won’t really let Biden be president. He is just a figurehead.

Who will the real president be? Nancy Pelosi? AOC? George Soros? No doubt we will find out soon. But, it will be someone from the far left. Buyer’s remorse will be rampant. It will be just a little slice of China. It is possible they are funding Biden. He has gotten a lot of money from people claiming to be unemployed.

