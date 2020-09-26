https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/rino-lisa-murkowski-waffles-says-will-now-meet-trump-scotus-nominee-amy-coney-barrett-video/

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died a week ago on Friday night at home surrounded by family.

She was 87-years-old.

Republicans control the US Senate and the White House and could nominate and confirm a justice by election day on November 3rd.

Senator Chuck Schumer immediately announced within minutes after news of her death broke that the vacancy “should not be filled until we have a new president.”

And Senator Lisa Murkowski then jumped in to announce she would not vote for a SCOTUS nominee until after Election Day.

Murkowski represents red state Alaska but is a very weak Republican and a huge disappointment to conservatives and Trump voters.

But after Judge Amy Coney Barrett was nominated by President Trump on Saturday Senator Murkowski released a statement saying she is willing to meet with Amy Coney Barrett

TRENDING: HERE SHE COMES! Judge Amy Coney Barrett Seen Leaving Her House with Her Seven Kids and Husband! — Announcement at 5 PM ET

Murkowski is exhausting.

Alaska can do better.

Here is video–

[embedded content]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

