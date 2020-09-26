https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/26/sad-local-elected-official-says-conservatives-calling-this-woman-acb-are-making-him-sick/

Guys … the Notorious ACB T-shirts are already out!

First, the woman takes Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat, and now she’s taking her slogan! For what it’s worth, it’s making Lawrence County Commissioner Chris D. Jackson sick. Let’s hope he doesn’t throw up with his coronavirus mask on.

At least we’ll always have the “Notorious RBG” movie and the Ruth Bader Ginsburg action figures and Halloween costumes to remember her. Buy a lace collar and cry into it.

