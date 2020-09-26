https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/26/sad-local-elected-official-says-conservatives-calling-this-woman-acb-are-making-him-sick/

Guys … the Notorious ACB T-shirts are already out!

I have never bought a shirt faster in my life. Get yours! https://t.co/18pTFiFeIX pic.twitter.com/ZzfYVVfYhx — Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 26, 2020

First, the woman takes Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat, and now she’s taking her slogan! For what it’s worth, it’s making Lawrence County Commissioner Chris D. Jackson sick. Let’s hope he doesn’t throw up with his coronavirus mask on.

Conservatives calling this woman “ACB” make me sick. She will never be RBG. — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) September 26, 2020

Thank God for that! — Staunch Curmudgeon (@StaunchCon) September 26, 2020

That’s what we’re hoping for. — This is fine. (@ARaised_Eyebrow) September 26, 2020

That’s the whole idea, sport. — Joey S (@JoeySFromCO) September 26, 2020

Are you talking about Amy Coney Barrett? — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) September 26, 2020

The Notorious ACB — mayor royce (@RoyceMayor) September 26, 2020

Yes, she is ACB, which are different letters. — Magnifico 👑 (@MagnificoIX) September 26, 2020

Exactly, ACB presents a massive upgrade. — Hue Jass (@HueJass0) September 26, 2020

I’m so sorry this is happening to you — David Eric (@Lt_Buckets) September 26, 2020

Im so sorry you feel this way — King Chad III (@KingChad_III) September 26, 2020

Like we care CDJ — just another deplorable (@melonie56241920) September 26, 2020

Haha! So petty CDJ! — William Scott🇺🇸 (@WilliamScott904) September 26, 2020

The Glorious ACB. — cameraman502 (@cameraman502) September 26, 2020

The Glorious ACB. pic.twitter.com/ejWGqiGjFl — Charlie Oscar Lima (@BaconOutlaw) September 26, 2020

Notorious RBG < Glorious ACB — BTCTalks (@BTCTalks) September 26, 2020

She will be better. It won’t be close. — JAC (@michcusejac5) September 26, 2020

You are right. She will remain ACB. — Heep (@34Legends) September 26, 2020

Notorious ACB to you, sir — Woodrow Wilson (@WoodrowPWilson) September 26, 2020

Initials existed long before RBG, and will exist long after. Ask GWB. Drink some alka seltzer for that stomach prob, and try not to ruminate so much. — KeepCalmAndDrawl (@FormerlyFormer) September 26, 2020

She actually appears to be better qualified and more highly regarded than RBG. — Camacho2020! (@jcschmieder) September 26, 2020

Cry more. — ZT (@zattack2016) September 26, 2020

Triggered by initials 🤨 — 6doc (@6doctorb) September 26, 2020

RGB is dead long live ACB — The Devil (@Devil38079121) September 26, 2020

She’s ACB and she’s fabulous. — Mostly Peaceful Spider-Ken (@SpiderKenX) September 26, 2020

Using initials causes this dude concern. Unreal. — J (@1000Steps) September 26, 2020

How old are you, 12? — Cyclops (@ScottTBrower1) September 26, 2020

You. Are. Absolutely. Correct!

I don’t believe she will ever strive to follow in RBG’s judicial philosophy. pic.twitter.com/OOCpngk5Y7 — JayWilspn (same on Parler and Discord) (@jay_wilson202) September 26, 2020

That’s cool. You can call her “Justice Coney Barrett.” — Apex Child Predator Hunter Biden (@column_stone) September 26, 2020

At least we’ll always have the “Notorious RBG” movie and the Ruth Bader Ginsburg action figures and Halloween costumes to remember her. Buy a lace collar and cry into it.

