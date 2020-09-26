https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/518415-sanders-tells-maher-there-will-be-a-number-of-plans-to-remove-trump-if-he

Sen. Bernie SandersBernie SandersSirota reacts to report of harassment, doxing by Harris supporters Republicans not immune to the malady that hobbled Democrats The Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by Facebook – Republicans lawmakers rebuke Trump on election MORE (I-Vt.) looked to assure nervous Democrats that there are “a number of plans” to deal with a scenario in which President Trump Donald John TrumpFederal prosecutor speaks out, says Barr ‘has brought shame’ on Justice Dept. Former Pence aide: White House staffers discussed Trump refusing to leave office Progressive group buys domain name of Trump’s No. 1 Supreme Court pick MORE loses the November election but refuses to leave office.

Sanders, speaking to TV host Bill Maher William (Bill) MaherBill Maher to Joy Reid: ‘Very nervous’ about Biden’s chances after GOP convention Bill Maher revives QAnon gag: ‘I am Q’ Oliver Stone, Bill Maher tangle on reliability of US intelligence on Russia: ‘You think they’re lying?’ MORE on Friday night, said liberals much ensure Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenFormer Pence aide: White House staffers discussed Trump refusing to leave office Progressive group buys domain name of Trump’s No. 1 Supreme Court pick Bloomberg rolls out M ad buy to boost Biden in Florida MORE wins the election but that Democrats will have contingency plans to remove Trump from office if he refuses to go.

“The bottom line is there are things that we have to do now to make sure that Biden wins. And if Trump attempts to stay in office after losing, there will be a number of plans out there to make sure that he is evicted from office,” he said. “But right now, in the next five weeks, our job is to defeat him and defeat him badly.”

The remarks come amid blistering criticism from Democrats over Trump’s refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the November election.

“We’re going to have to see what happens, you know, but I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots. The ballots are a disaster,” Trump told reporters at a White House briefing Wednesday.

“Get rid of the ballots and you’ll have a very peaceful — there won’t be a transfer, frankly. There will be a continuation,” Trump added when pressed, referring to debunked theories about the susceptibility of mail-in ballots to fraud. “The ballots are out of control. You know it, and you know who knows it better than anyone else? The Democrats know it better than anyone else.”

Sanders has repeatedly sounded the alarm over the remarks, giving a speech Thursday casting the election as one “between Donald Trump and democracy.”

“Never in a million years did I ever think that I would have to give a speech about what do we do if a president refuses to leave office if he loses. I never, ever thought that I would have to give that speech, or anyone else. But that is where we are today,” Sanders said Friday.

“Listen to what Trump is saying,” he warned. “Don’t brush it off.”

