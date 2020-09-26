https://dailycaller.com/2020/09/25/senate-democrats-refuse-comment-impeaching-attorney-general-barr-president-trump-block-supreme-court-confirmation/

Every Democrat in the Senate has refused to say whether they support trying to impeach Attorney General William Barr or President Donald Trump before the election in order to block a Supreme Court nominee confirmation, an idea floated by several House Democrats.

The Daily Caller contacted every Senate Democrat’s office asking them if they believe Barr or Trump should be impeached before the election in order to block the Trump administration from pushing through a nominee to the Supreme Court to fill the vacancy left by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death last week. Each office was given over 24 hours to respond to the inquiry. The idea has been floated by both Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Ocasio-Cortez said that she believed that there has been “an enormous amount of law-breaking in the Trump administration,” after she was asked whether she felt the House should employ impeachment tactics against Trump and Barr, Fox News reported. The New York Democrat then went on to say Barr is “unfit for office” and has “pursued potentially law-breaking behavior.”

“These are procedures and decisions that are largely up to House Democratic leadership,” Ocasio-Cortez continued. “But I believe that also we must consider, again all of the tools available in our disposal and that all of these options should be entertained and on the table.”

Before Ocasio-Cortez’s comments, Pelosi appeared on ABC News’ “This Week,” and would not decline impeachment as an option to stop a Supreme Court nominee confirmation.

“We have our options. We have arrows in our quiver that I’m not about to discuss right now, but the fact is we have a big challenge in our country,” Pelosi said. “This president has threatened to not even accept the results of the election.”

Here Are All The Senate Democrats Who Have Refused To Say If They Support Impeaching Barr Or Trump To Block Republicans Supreme Court Nominee.

Tammy Baldwin

Michael Bennet

Richard Blumenthal

Cory Booker

Sherrod Brown

Maria Cantwell

Ben Cardin

Tom Carper

Bob Casey

Chris Coons

Catherine Cortez Masto

Tammy Duckworth

Dianne Feinstein

Kirsten Gillibrand

Kamala Harris

Maggie Hassan

Martin Heinrich

Mazie Hirono

Doug Jones

Tim Kaine

Amy Klobuchar

Patrick Leahy

Joe Manchin

Ed Markey

Bob Menendez

Jeff Merkley

Chris Murphy

Patty Murray

Gary Peters

Jack Reed

Jacky Rosen

Brian Schatz

Chuck Schumer

Jeanne Shaheen

Kyrsten Sinema

Tina Smith

Debbie Stabenow

Jon Tester

Tom Udall

Chris Van Hollen

Mark Warner

Elizabeth Warren

Sheldon Whitehouse

Ron Wyden

Independent Sen. Angus King

Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders

Meanwhile, in the House, Democrats are planning to introduce a bill Tuesday that would impose a term limit of 18 years on Supreme Court justices. (RELATED: House Democrats Preparing Bill To Impose Term Limits On Supreme Court)

The legislation would allow every new president to nominate two justices each term and would cancel lifetime appointments. This comes just days after the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died and President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans are moving forward with a nominee before the November election, Reuters reported.

The legislation is titled the Supreme Court Term Limits and Regular Appointments Act and will be introduced by Democratic California Rep. Ro Khanna, Democratic Massachusets Rep. Joe Kennedy III, and Democratic Virginia Rep. Don Beyer. (RELATED: Senate Democrats, To A One, Refuse To Defend George Washington Statues)

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy threatened Wednesday to introduce a motion to remove Pelosi from her leadership position if she tries to impeach Trump as a way to delay the confirmation of his Supreme Court nominee. The House Freedom Caucus has been pushing McCarthy to introduce a resolution that would remove Pelosi as Speaker of the House. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: House Freedom Caucus Members Explain Effort To Remove Pelosi As Speaker)

“The president is supposed to move forward and they will. The Senate is supposed to take the action and they will — it’s their constitutional right and they are following through,” McCarthy said. “If Pelosi and House Democrats try to impeach the president, we will take the movement to remove her from speakership.”

In a floor speech Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell honored Ginsburg and her service on the court, mentioning the successes in her life before moving on to explain how he would like to proceed with the Supreme Court vacancy.

“President Trump’s nominee for this vacancy will receive a vote on the floor of the Senate. Now, already, some of the same individuals who tried every conceivable dirty trick to obstruct Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh are lining up to proclaim the third time will be the charm. The American people are about to witness an astonishing parade of misrepresentations about the past… misstatements about the present… and more threats against our institutions from the same people who have already been saying for months that they want to pack the Court,” McConnell said.

