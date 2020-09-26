https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/26/siren-kamala-harris-strongly-opposes-president-trumps-hand-picked-successor-to-justice-ginsburgs-seat/

Twitchy’s done at least three posts today about people questioning the legitimacy and motivation behind Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett’s adoption of two Haitian children. Were the adoptions legit or shady as hell? Does she know that “transracial adoption is fraught with trauma”? Did she adopt black children to subconsciously assure herself she’s not racist?

But now that Barrett’s officially been nominated, we’re getting the statements from the Biden campaign, and the official line of attack seems to be that Barrett has expressed opposition to Obamacare and wants to take your health care away. (Kamala Harris is also keeping Roe v. Wade at the forefront.) We’d thought Biden had said in the primary debates that climate change was our No. 1 issue, but we guess it’s going to be health care. Or jobs. Or the coronavirus pandemic.

Not surprisingly, Harris tweeted that she strongly opposes Barrett’s nomination. After all, she was “hand-picked” by President Trump … which is kind of how it works according to the Constitution.

Trump’s hand-picked successor to Justice Ginsburg’s seat makes it clear: they intend to destroy the Affordable Care Act & overturn Roe. This selection would move the court further right for a generation & harm millions of Americans. I strongly oppose Judge Barrett’s nomination. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 26, 2020

OMG OMG OMG … Trump “hand-picked” her! https://t.co/crEwsAZ6kN — Ray Sawhill (@raysawhill) September 26, 2020

Every Supreme Court Justice is “hand-picked.” https://t.co/xo2R3rpij9 — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) September 26, 2020

….is that in comparison to the Supreme Court nominees that aren’t “hand-picked” by the president? https://t.co/iPfsc7cd3J — Rob (@2Aupdates) September 26, 2020

I love how they keep saying “hand-picked” as though most nominees are drawn from a hat or something. https://t.co/XSEGfkZb5g — Ranting Monkey (@Ranting_Monkey) September 26, 2020

“Hand-picked”? Did you think Supreme Court justices were picked by pulling a name out of a wheel? https://t.co/nMrIRfdMGL — Scott Greenfield (@ScottGreenfield) September 26, 2020

“hand-picked” nominee — that’s NEVER happened before https://t.co/bsRJQzMB1R — Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) September 26, 2020

Trump’s “hand picked” successor. Yeah Sen. Harris. Do you know how the Constitution works? Every Supreme Court justice was “hand picked” by a president. https://t.co/UgtopjAgce — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) September 26, 2020

Whose hand, other than the president’s, selects nominees for the Court? https://t.co/HLoYDGID1i — Josh Dunn (@professordunn) September 26, 2020

Man, I had forgotten about the “hand-picked” thing they did with Kav. So weird. https://t.co/XtIwD3J2Hy — American Journalists Publish Chinese Propaganda (@JohnEkdahl) September 26, 2020

“ginsburg’s seat” is not exactly the sort of language i like to see from a member of the senate judiciary. https://t.co/dY7CqptaEZ — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) September 26, 2020

It. Was. Not. Ruth. Bader. Ginsburg’s. Seat. It is a vacancy on the Court. — Blaknsam (@Blaknsam) September 26, 2020

That seat does not belong to Ginsburg. It belongs to the American people. The American people elected President @realDonaldTrump & the GOP Senate to nominate & confirm people like Amy Coney Barrett. #ConfirmBarrett https://t.co/ybedVzxvRo — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) September 26, 2020

Remember: They believe that political office belongs to them. Not you. https://t.co/xL9OyWTgsx — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) September 26, 2020

Emptiness of this tweet shows me they have no hope. https://t.co/WgCO42WHZo — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) September 26, 2020

Suck it up, toots. ACB will be confirmed. https://t.co/kpXbj8qhUg — Zuub Chudloogie (@WiFi_Ed) September 26, 2020

They should cancel the Judiciary confirmation hearing. The senators have already made up their mind, and each gets to meet privately with Barrett for any remaining questions. The only purpose of the confirmation hearing is “Character Assassination Theater” for the TV cameras. https://t.co/r1G04oBhG6 — Brian Riedl 🧀 (@Brian_Riedl) September 26, 2020

Democrats said ☑️Kennedy was going to be a “disaster for women” ☑️If Souter was confirmed “women will die” ☑️That John Roberts was responsible for the bombing of an abortion clinic ☑️That abortion would be *illegal* by January when Kennedy retired This is all they know. https://t.co/Tr9C8aHT96 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 26, 2020

Congress writes the legislation. Supreme Court justices rules by the law — and that is exactly why Judge Barrett promised to do. Sorry if you’re radical socialist agenda is antithetical to the founding principles of this nation. https://t.co/Mr1lUDH5xX — America First (@AmericaFirstPAC) September 26, 2020

EVERYBODY GONNA DIE. Just stop and act like a VP candidate. You’re an idiot. https://t.co/AeoZiNdmAS — Chase Tidwell (@ChaseTidwell41) September 26, 2020

You are not a serious person. https://t.co/S3uz7id0ff — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) September 26, 2020

I can’t wait to watch Kamala beclown herself at the confirmation hearing. https://t.co/1Lzs6atK7R — Peace Rioter Lizzy (@StarChamberMaid) September 26, 2020

This woman lied about Jussie Smollett. What else is she lying about? https://t.co/TNPpNtwxCV — Thinking makes me happy (@ThinkAboutArt) September 26, 2020

Do you still believe Biden’s accusers and if not, why not? — 100 Proof (@ChampionCapua) September 26, 2020

Looking forward to ACB crushing you. https://t.co/GgdDWpXXwo — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) September 26, 2020

We’re still wondering about the optics of Harris going after Barrett like she did Brett Kavanaugh. Should be enlightening.

