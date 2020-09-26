https://www.newsmax.com/politics/debate-facts-smart-cleveland/2020/09/26/id/989015/

Joe Biden says he is not worried about a debate of the facts with President Donald Trump, saying “he’s not that smart.”

In an interview on MSNBC that aired Saturday, the Democratic presidential nominee was asked about arguments from some Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., that he should bow out of debating the president.

“I don’t think that there should be any debates,” Pelosi said in August. “I do not think that the president of the United States has comported himself in a way that anybody has any association with truth, evidence, data, and facts.”

Asked if Pelosi had a point, Biden replied: “Well, she does.”

He added, however, he also knows what to expect.

“My guess is, it’s going to be just straight attack,” he said. “They’re going to be mostly personal. That’s the only thing he knows how to do. He doesn’t know how to debate the facts because he’s not that smart. He doesn’t know that many facts,” Biden said. “He doesn’t know much about foreign policy or domestic policy. He doesn’t know much about the detail.”

“Look, the people know the president’s a liar,” Biden said. “I mean, they know that.

“It’s going to come as a surprise. And so, I’m prepared to go out and make my case as to why I think he has failed, and why I think the answers I have to proceed will help the American people and the American economy and make us safer internationally.”

The first presidential debate is set for Tuesday in Cleveland.

