The White House has stated the announcement of President Trump’s pick to replace Ruth Bader Ginsberg for the Supreme Court will be made later today. The prime suggestion is that he will name Justice Amy Coney Barret as his nominee — and the left is already acting insane over her impending nomination.

Trial balloons are being sent aloft from the unhinged members, attacking the children of the presumptive nominee and calling into question her adopting two children from Haiti. Following yesterday’s initial salvo another Democrat player has brought up the issue, only to then delete and themselves behind a protected account.

Another Dem operative attacking Judge Barrett’s young kids. Disgraceful. Partisan hatred shouldn’t override human decency. pic.twitter.com/pZ3yYzUFhd — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 26, 2020

Exactly who is Brougher to be in any position to demand that he needs to know about her family’s personal details?

Brougher has worked on a few political campaigns, including the less than successful bid by pro-abortion heroine Wendy Davis. He has also worked with NARAL, and is a board member of Men4Choice. So it seems understandable that a pro-abort figure would be upset over adoptions.

It is also understandable why he chose to run and hide, rather than stand by his comment.

LMAO. Deleted, then he went protected. pic.twitter.com/G3aLPnPbbz — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) September 26, 2020

You have to wonder, since when did it become wrong for transracial adoptions to occur? Why is it we have heard so little about the ”trauma and potential harm” of this practice over the years, when the press was fawning over Angelina Jolie and Charlize Theron adopting racially diverse young-uns?!

But this kind of behavior from the left is, sadly, becoming the norm. Recall just recently Chuck Schumer threatened that Democrats on the Hill would not hold back from any tactics if they were provoked. Those words were deeply hilarious, coming from the group that was resorting to accusing someone of rape during the last the last judicial confirmation process. The only thing left now is to just go with accusing murder.

It is reprehensible to focus on their adoption. How damaging to the children to hear the details in public and I’m confident at least some of what is reported is false. The Hague convention which has been in place for about 20 yrs was to ensure legit adoptions. — chavonne (@chavonn23974648) September 26, 2020

Just when I thought surely they can’t sink lower than labeling someone a “high school gang rapist” they prove me wrong. Why do I continue to be surprised at how low TDS afflicted people stoop to. My God this is a horrid allegation to lob out there. — Typical Karen (@DebbieDoesDC) September 26, 2020

There could have been another reason for John Lee tucking his tail and trying to hide under the couch.

This is a Democrat operative who dares mention Haiti in reference to anyone besides the Clintons. Too hilariously oblivious. https://t.co/cIxP7J2QeL — Brad Slager: Me, Gerard, Bourbon, and Poor Choices (@MartiniShark) September 25, 2020

This is more concerning why don’t we find out about this why don’t we investigate this!!🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯https://t.co/NuYk0qDIbG pic.twitter.com/uVSkC3LCmF — Crystal Woody🇺🇸 PRAYER WARRIOR🙏 (@CrystalWoody8) September 26, 2020

And right there could be the very method used to kill this kind of opposition of this type. It would be best if the Democrats just held back from even mentioning the country of Haiti.

