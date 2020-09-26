(Headline USA) Thousands of people packed the National Mall in downtown Washington on Saturday to pray and show their support for President Donald Trump.

About 55,000 said they were going to attend the 2020 Prayer March, WUSA9 reported.

The march, which stretched from the Lincoln Memorial to the U.S. Capitol, was held just hours before Trump was set to announce he was nominating a conservative judge for the Supreme Court.

Those who marched prayed for “communities and families, an end to abortion, and salvation of the lost” at the Washington Monument.

At the Lincoln Memorial, they prayed for “humbling ourselves, repentance, and healing of our land.”

Some sported red caps with the words “Let’s Make America Godly Again,” a play on Trump’s signature MAGA caps.

Vice President Mike Pence, speaking from the steps of the memorial, said he came to extend Trump’s “greetings and gratitude” and asked them to pray for the new Supreme Court nominee.

The march was organized by the Rev. Franklin Graham, a prominent conservative evangelical and Trump supporter.

“Father, our country is in trouble, we need your help. And father we pray today specifically for the president, Donald J. Trump,” Graham said from the steps of the National Mall, MSN reported. “We know that he lost his best friend, his brother, just a few weeks ago. He hasn’t even had time to mourn and to grieve and father we know how much he loved his brother. We pray father that you would comfort him.”

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press.