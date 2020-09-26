https://www.theepochtimes.com/texas-election-fraud-raises-mail-in-concerns_3515205.html

The Texas attorney general on Thursday announced over 100 felony charges against four people allegedly engaging in election fraud. Some of the charges were for illegal actions involving voting by mail. This is the latest in the controversies posed by expanded mail-in voting ahead of the election.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is prosecuting a county commissioner and three others for an alleged fraudulent mail-in balloting scheme.

The four are accused of falsely claiming that young able-bodied voters were disabled so they could cast votes by mail.

The 134 felony charges are a response to a potential organized vote harvesting scheme during the 2018 Democratic primary election.

