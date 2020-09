https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/thai-resort-sues-u-s-man-left-1-star-tripadvisor-review-unfriendly-staff/

(MOTHERSHIP) After feeling less than satisfied with the service provided a Thai island resort, an American residing in Thailand took to TripAdvisor to air his grievances through an unhappy one-star review.

He is now being sued by the resort for leaving the bad review, and could face up to two years in prison if found guilty of defamation, reported AFP, and carried by Bangkok Post.

