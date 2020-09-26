https://www.theblaze.com/news/ibram-kendi-attacks-amy-coney-barrett-children

Left-wing author Ibram Kendi, author of the book “How to Be An Antiracist,” triggered a tsunami of backlash on Saturday after suggesting that Amy Coney Barrett adopted to Haitian children to shield herself from accusations of racism.

What did Kendi say?

Kendi responded to a purported picture of Barrett with her two adopted Haitian children. The photo, however, was not of Barrett.

Some White colonizers “adopted” Black children. They “civilized” these “savage” children in the “superior” ways of White people, while using them as props in their lifelong pictures of denial, while cutting the biological parents of these children out of the picture of humanity. And whether this is Barrett or not is not the point. It is a belief too many White people have: if they have or adopt a child of color, then they can’t be racist. I’m challenging the idea that White parents of kids of color are inherently “not racist” and the bots completely change what I’m saying to “White parents of kids of color are inherently racist.” These live and fake bots are good at their propaganda. Let’s not argue with them.

What was the response?

Although Kendi did not specifically accuse Barrett of using her Haitian children as “props” to hide accusations of racism, many believed the implications of his comments were very clear and, ironically, racist.

“Are you suggesting that any white family who adopts black children are colonizers and that interracial adoption is somehow evil? Please clarify because if this is your position, it’s an evil one,” one person responded.

“Kinda sounds like you’re projecting some weird racist s**t onto it idk man,” another person said.

“You ever thought that just maybe race is irrelevant to some people when it comes to loving another human.. Crazy I know,” another person responded.

“Or two orphaned Haitian children are adopted by a white family who love these children as if they are their own and are loved by aunts, uncles, grandparents and cousins they otherwise would never have known,” another person said.

“Ibram you going to adopt a starving child from Haiti or just b***h about white people adopting a child & giving them a opportunity they wouldn’t ever have in poverty,” another person said.

One person mocked, “‘I wish those black kids had stayed in their Haitian orphanage instead of coming to America,”‘said the anti-racist.”

“This person is a disgusting racist. Period,” another person said.

Sen. Tom Cotton said, “Ibram Kendi launches a cruel, racist attack against Judge Barrett and her family. But what else would we expect from a fraud like him?”

On Saturday, President Donald Trump officially nominated Barrett to be the next Supreme Court justice.

