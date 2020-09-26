https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/26/the-nightmare-gets-worse-buck-sexton-sees-joe-biden-telegraphing-plans-for-america-in-2021-if-he-wins-and-no-thanks/

The Biden campaign might have called a lid on in-person events for the day (and the 11th time this month), but Joe’s Twitter account keeps humming along thanks to whoever is writing his tweets:

Buck Sexton saw the preview of coming attractions and says no thanks:

It doesn’t seem like “you’re darn right I’ll put you out of work if a couple of people tell me to” is a wise way to try and appeal to swing state voters, but Joe will be Joe.

Bingo.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...